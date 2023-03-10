Texas woman accused of abandoning her 2 children arrested in Alabama, police say

Yates is accused of leaving her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son at home alone from Sept. 8 to Nov. 14, 2022, police said.

Police said Raven Yates is charged with two counts of abandon/endanger child without intent to return.

Yates was taken into custody on Wednesday in a joint effort by the Roman Forest police and the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force. Police said she was staying with a man at an apartment complex in Mobile.

Yates is being held in Alabama where she is waiting for extradition back to Montgomery County, Texas.

Yates is accused of leaving her 12-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son at home alone from Sept. 8, 2022, to Nov. 14, 2022, police said. The father of the children, who was working in California, told police he saw Yates post about being in Alabama without her children.

The father also told police his daughter asked him to send food regularly, police said.

Police issued an arrest warrant on Dec. 8, 2022. Since then, Yates had remained active on social media posting from Alabama, which led to tips and leads.

The task force followed a tip to an apartment complex in Mobile and confirmed with the manager that Yates was staying with a man there, police said.

She was then taken into custody.