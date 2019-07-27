HAMLET, N.C. — FBI officials say the woman known as the "Pink Lady Bandit" is back. They say she robbed a bank on the east coast for the fourth time this month.

Investigators say she robbed a BB&T in Hamlet, North Carolina. The town is just north of the South Carolina border; west of Charlotte and east of Fayetteville.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

She's been dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit" because in at least two robberies, she carried a distinctive pink purse, according to the FBI.

The FBI is looking for this woman dubbed the "Pink Lady Bandit"

FBI

The FBI says the Pink Lady Bandit's next most recent robbery happened at Southern Bank in Ayden, North Carolina on Wednesday. Investigators say she's also robbed a bank in Pennsylvania and one in Delaware. They say in each case, she shows the teller a note demanding money.

The woman has also been seen wearing yoga pants, tank tops, and a navy baseball hat.

If you have information about the "Pink Lady Bandit," contact your local FBI office.