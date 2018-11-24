North, SC (WLTX) - Police in North are looking for two unknown suspects they say tried to rob a Family Dollar in the early morning hours of Black Friday.

The incident occurred around 3:54 a.m. at the Family Dollar on Savannah Highway in North.

Police say the suspects rammed into the store's doors, trying to detach the ATM machine from the floor. Surveillance video shows the truck repeatedly reversing into the store, ripping up several doors in the process.

The blue 1987 Chevrolet Silverado truck used in the incident was reportedly stolen from a North resident. It's South Carolina plate reads ATF274.

Anyone with information should call the North Police Department at 803-247-5801.

