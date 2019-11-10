CONCORD, N.C. — A thief is targeting parents during school drop-off, according to one Charlotte mom.

The incident happened outside Goddard School in Concord on Tuesday morning.

“I was running late for work, so I was just trying to get her inside the school and get out as quickly as possible. I was maybe inside for less than 5 minutes,” said Teigan Kosel.

But when Kosel returned to her car, her purse was gone.

“I went to push start and my car wouldn’t start, and I’m looking everywhere for my keys and I can’t find them,” she says.

Kosel admitted in the craziness of the morning, she left her car unlocked.

“It seems so obvious, it seems like duh, you don’t leave your stuff in your car without locking it, but you get used to the routine, you feel really comfortable where you are, you see the parents coming in and out all the time, you get to know some of the cars. You don’t think you’re going to have to lookout for a random vehicle that’s circling the parking lot waiting to target you,” she said.

Not only did the thief target Kosel, but she said they hit other cars in the school’s parking lot before heading down the street to the West Cabarrus YMCA.

“While police were at the school, they got the call that somebody was doing it at the Y, the same car and they had stolen plates so they couldn’t track it,” said Kosel.

Kosel is sharing her mistake publicly because she knows there’s another mom somewhere watching who will be running ten minutes late.

“We’re always one step behind, we’re always ten minutes late, we’re always trying to grab one more bag and they totally took advantage of that situation. It’s very frustrating,” she said

NBC Charlotte reached out to Concord Police to see if any arrests had been made in the cases, but they had not yet responded.

