Third brother arrested in connection to death of Wake County deputy, according to court documents

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's Raleigh affiliate, WNCN, reported a third brother was charged in connection with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, according to court documents.
Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads on Aug. 12, 2022.
Two brothers, Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, were arrested on Aug. 18, 2022.
Alder escaped from a Virginia prison at the beginning of May and was captured in Mexico.
Now, a third brother has come to light.
WFMY News 2's Raleigh affiliate WNCN obtained court documents that say Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact- murder.
Rolando received a $1 million secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.
SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I
Follow us on social media:
Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY
Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT
Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a
Download the WFMY News 2 app on your smartphone:
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv