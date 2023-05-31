x
Crime

Third brother arrested in connection to death of Wake County deputy, according to court documents

Ned Byrd was shot and killed in mid-August 2022.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com
Police raid at night and you are under arrest concept. Silhouette of handcuffs with police car on backside. Image with the flashing red and blue police lights at foggy background. Slider shot

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — WFMY News 2's Raleigh affiliate, WNCN, reported a third brother was charged in connection with the murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd, according to court documents.

Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads on Aug. 12, 2022.

Two brothers, Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, were arrested on Aug. 18, 2022.

Alder escaped from a Virginia prison at the beginning of May and was captured in Mexico.

Now, a third brother has come to light.

WFMY News 2's Raleigh affiliate WNCN obtained court documents that say Rolando Marin-Sotelo, 19, was charged with accessory after the fact- murder.

Rolando received a $1 million secured bond and will appear in court on Thursday.

