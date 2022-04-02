13-year-old charged after deputies find airsoft gun in backpack

An Iredell County teen was taken into custody after an airsoft pistol was found in his backpack Friday, deputies said.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old Iredell County boy is facing charges after deputies said he brought an airsoft pistol to Third Creek Middle School in Statesville Friday.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office received a tip about a possible weapon on campus Friday. School officials and resource officers located the student in question and searched his backpack.

Officers found a black metal pistol with the barrel painted black in the bottom. Upon closer inspection, it was determined to be an airsoft gun. An airsoft gun is a weapon that commonly shoots plastic spheres with compressed air.

The student was escorted off school grounds and will be charged with the possession of a weapon other than firearms and explosives on campus. The student is also facing a minimum 10-day suspension from school.

"It is imperative that we create a safe environment for our students and staff. Anyone who poses a threat to any Iredell-Statesville Schools campus will be disciplined and receive consequences to the fullest extent of the law," stated Superintendent Jeff James. "We are thankful for the quick action of the school administration and the Iredell County Sheriff's Office."

No further information was provided by deputies.

