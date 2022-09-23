Graham police charge third man in connection to the death of two teenagers

GRAHAM, N.C. — A third man was arrested Friday in connection with the death of two teens at Graham Village Apartments, according to a police report.
Officers said 20-year-old Tayjon Martre Laury was caught violating probation.
On Tuesday night, Graham police said officers arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of two 16-year-old boys. Officers charged a 14-year-old and 17-year-old with two counts of first degree murder. Investigators said they found the victims' bodies in the woods behind an apartment complex.
Police did not release the names of the teenage suspects because of their age.
Laury is behind bars and being charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to first degree murder.
This investigation is still active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 336-570-6711 and speak directly to Captain Flood with the Criminal Investigations Division. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100.