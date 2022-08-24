Third man charged after stealing valuables from the home of fallen Wake Co. deputy

Fallen Wake Co. officer's landlord is charged after stealing from his property. Andrew Culbreth faces half a dozen charges for stealing from the Ned Byrd's home.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — According to a report from CBS affiliate WNCN, a third person has been charged in connection to the case of a fallen Wake County deputy.

Court documents show Andrew Culbreth, 56, faces seven charges for taking items from Ned Byrd's home.

Culbreth was Byrd's landlord according to real estate records.

Records said around Aug. 13, the former landlord broke into Deputy Byrd's home on the 700 block of East Whitaker Mill Road with intent to commit a felony.

The break in occurred two days after the deputy was shot and killed.

He is charged with five counts of larceny of a firearm, one count felony larceny, and one count of breaking and entering.

Culbreth is accused of stealing other possessions of Byrd's, including three mountain bikes, a bike helmet, a hat, and dive ammo cases.

The total amount of items stolen were estimated at a $10,000 value.

Documents show Culbreth was given a $75,000 bond.

Deputy Byrd was shot multiple times before he died along Auburn Knightdale and Battle Bridges Roads.

He was shot shortly after 11 p.m. and wasn't found until almost two hours later by another deputy.

Two men have been indicted on murder charges in Deputy Byrd's death.

The first to be indicted was Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, the same day as Byrd's funeral.