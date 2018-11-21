GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- A third teen has now been arrested in connection with the murder of a baby.

Greensboro Police have arrested Ja’Khi Dumile Spriggs, 17, of Greensboro in connection with the death of the baby. Spriggs is charged with First Degree Murder, Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury among other charges.

In October, police arrested both Jaela Hough, 17, of McLeansville and Trinity Catalina LeGrande, 17, of Greensboro also facing the same charges.

Police said on September 13, officers found a pregnant woman with gunshot wounds on Henry Street in Greensboro. The baby was born but later died from injuries related to the shooting.

