7 out of 9 people arrested bar fight downtown Winston-Salem, police say

Winston-Salem police said 7 out of 9 people have been arrested in connection to a fight at the Thirsty Pallet Bar.

Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about the incident at the Thirsty Pallet.

Seven people have been arrested in connection to a bar brawl in Winston-Salem as of Friday, according to police.

On Sept. 23, a large fight involving 20 people broke out at the Thirsty Pallet in Winston-Salem, and a security personnel was brutally attacked Saturday, Winston-Salem police say.

Officers responded to the fight around 1:30 a.m. Before they arrived, the suspects left the bar.

Further investigation determined that two people were in an argument which led to a large fight breaking out.

During the fight, one of the security personnel was brutally attacked, including being punched, kicked, and hit with multiple chairs during the fight.

Due to injuries sustained during the fight, the victim was transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

A warrant was obtained for nine people.

Winston-Salem police have since arrested and charged seven people with the following offenses:

Nyasia Tiana Wesley, a 22-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault and Second-Degree Trespassing.

Kendrell Montavise Smith, a 28-year-old man, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault and misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing.

Shakella Shanae Dobson, a 33-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault, misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing, and misdemeanor Communicating Threats.

Miles Jay McCollum, a 25-year-old man, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, misdemeanor Simple Assault, and misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing.

Kailyn Irene Barclay, a 29-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Injury to Personal Property and misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing.

Cynthia Sharee Tart, a 23-year-old woman, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault, misdemeanor Communicating Threats, and misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing.

Gerry Anson Walters Jr., a 34-year-old, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor Larceny and misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods/Property.

The following individuals have outstanding warrants for arrest:

Dwight Alexander Reid, a 45-year-old man, misdemeanor Larceny.

Melvin David Young, a 26-year-old man, misdemeanor Assault with a Deadly Weapon, misdemeanor Simple Assault, and misdemeanor Second Degree Trespassing.

"Without commenting on the facts of any particular case, my goal as the District Attorney is to always fight to keep our community safe and to be sure the Citizens of Forsyth County can safely enjoy all that our downtown has to offer." Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.

“As I previously stated, the Winston-Salem Police Department does not tolerate the conduct displayed at Thirsty Pallet Bar in our City. Therefore, we want to inform the community that 7 out of the 9 individuals have been arrested for their roles in this violent assault. Our job will not be completed until the last 2 have been arrested and successfully prosecuted. The safety of our residents remains our top priority. As always, our partnership with the community is vital to a safer Winston-Salem.” Chief William H. Penn, Jr.

This investigation is ongoing.

