Homicide suspect killed by Wilkes County deputies after raising rifle at them: Sheriff's Office

Investigators said they were serving a warrant to Thomas Billings, accused of killing someone earlier that day.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A homicide suspect was shot and killed by Wilkes County sheriff's deputies on Friday, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Wilkes County Sheriff's Office said deputies were serving a warrant to 35-year-old Thomas Billings. Investigators said Billings killed someone in Caldwell County earlier that day.

Deputies said when they approached Billings, he held up and pointed a long rifle at them. The sheriff's office said deputies ordered Billings to drop his gun multiple times before they shot him.

Billings received medical attention at the scene but later died.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday, July 7.

The State Bureau of Investigations is handling the case, which is protocol in deputy-involved shootings.