GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police are investigating the "suspicious" death of an elderly man.

Police say they responded to a home on Spring Garden Street in regard to a "Found Body" Wednesday morning.

Officers found a man, identified as 74-year-old Thomas Daniel Harper, dead inside his home. They say he had "various unidentified injuries." Investigators say it appeared Harper's death happened earlier than Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

RELATED: They won $500,000 in the lottery. Then they went to jail for burglary

RELATED: Driver Arrested In Hit-And-Run Crash; Winston-Salem Pedestrian Seriously Injured: Police

RELATED: Two Greensboro Men Charged With First-Degree Murder

RELATED: ‘It Gives Me A Chance To Be Stronger,’ Davidson Co. Paramedic Has Six Surgeries, Leg Amputated After She Was Hit In Parking Lot