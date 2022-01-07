Police: Thomasville man tried to kill someone inside duplex by setting fire, holding door shut

The victim told police when he tried to get out of the burning duplex, Jason Ray Weeks held the door shut.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police said a man set fire to a duplex in an attempt to kill someone inside.

Detectives arrested and charged Jason Ray Weeks, 48, of Thomasville, with felony first-degree arson and attempted murder. They said he set fire to a duplex apartment on Kahler Street Wednesday night. Both units were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

The victim told police when he tried to run out of the burning apartment, Weeks threatened to kill him. The victim said he couldn't get out of the building at first because Weeks was holding the door shut and yelling, "You're going to die."

Police said Weeks tried to run into the burning apartment, but firefighters stopped him. Officers caught him shortly after that.