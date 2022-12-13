Thomasville High School principal injured in fight between two students, school district says

Thomasville City Schools addressed the incident in a statement Tuesday.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A fight broke out between two students Monday at Thomasville High School, according to Thomasville City Schools. The school system said the principal was hit during the fight and the administration is trying to find out if it was intentional.

One student is being charged with assault on a government official.

Another student is being charged with public affray, according to the NC legislature.

In North Carolina, public affray is defined as a fight between two or more people in a public place that causes alarm or terror to others. It can be related to a Class 2 misdemeanor charge.

The principal is fine and wasn't admitted to the hospital. She returned to work Tuesday.

The school system said in a statement: