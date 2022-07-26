Thomasville man charged with felony hit-and-run after crash leaves deputy with a broken leg

Police said James Bethea ran from the scene and was later found at his job.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man is facing felony hit-and-run charges after a head-on crash leaves a woman with a broken leg in Thomasville Saturday morning, according to police reports.

The Thomasville Police Department and firefighters got a call around 6:09 a.m. about a car crash on Blair Street near Unity Street.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles that had been in a head-on crash.

That's when police found one of the drivers, Gleidy Morel, of Thomasville, lying on the ground outside her work vehicle.

Morel is a Guilford County Deputy who was on her way home from work. She suffered from a broken leg and was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center for surgery.

After an investigation, police said James Haisson Bethea of Thomasville was identified as the driver of the second vehicle.

He ran away from the scene and was found at his job in High Point.

Police said Bethea swerved to the left to avoid a vehicle and hit Morel's vehicle that was in the left-hand turn lane.

Bethea was charged with careless and reckless driving and felony leaving the scene of an accident.

He was arrested and placed in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $2500 bond.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.