Man attempts to rob East Coast Wings with scissors in Thomasville, police say

Thomasville police said a homeless man had attempted to harm himself on Tuesday. Officers transported the man to a hospital to be evaluated.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A man attempted to rob East Coast Wings in Thomasville with a pair of scissors on Wednesday around noon, police said.

According to the Thomasville Police Department, officers said they were sitting in their car finishing their lunch before seeing people leaving the restaurant. Officers said, when they walked in, a man was sitting on a stool holding scissors, and demanding money. The man stood up and began walking towards the police, telling them to shoot him. Officers told him to drop the scissors and lay on the floor before he complied. The man was arrested without further incident.

Police said the homeless man is facing a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon. The man was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $100,051 bond and set to appear in court.