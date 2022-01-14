Thomasville man charged with multiple sex charges involving a child younger than 13

Jeffrey Lackey is charged with statutory rape, statutory sex offense with a victim under 13 years of age and taking indecent liberties with a child.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A Thomasville man faces multiple sex charges after police said he sexually abused a child for years.

Thomasville police charged 49-year-old Jeffrey Lackey with statutory rape, statutory sex offense with a victim under 13 years of age and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The victim told detectives Lackey abused them for years during a forensic interview. Detectives found evidence while searching Lackey's home Friday.

Thomasville police started investigating this case on Dec. 1, 2021.

Anyone with information should call the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.