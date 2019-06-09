THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Deputies arrested a Trinity man following a traffic stop where they realized he had multiple charges.

It happened on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deputies say they spotted Johnathon Hardister making a traffic violation. Once they ran his information, they found out his license was suspended and he had several outstanding orders for arrest for drug charges.



Hardister was placed in the Davidson County jail under a $101,000 bond. But then he was found with meth inside of his shoe. He received an additional bond of $100,000.



Hardister is scheduled to appear in Lexington Court On September 17th.

RELATED: Archdale Woman Brings Meth To Her Court Appearance for Drug Charges, Deputies Say

RELATED: 3 Charged for Sneaking Drugs Inside Randolph County Jail, Sheriff Says

RELATED: Deputy Shoots, Kills Man On Stolen Tractor Who Refused to Stop, Rammed Patrol Car Multiple Times: Sheriff