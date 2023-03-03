13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student charged after posting a photo of a gun, police say

Thomasville police said a 13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student is facing charges after posting a gun on social media with a caption.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A 13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student was charged Friday after posting a gun on the internet Thursday, according to Thomasville police.

On Thursday, a concerned mother reported to school officials that her son had observed an alarming post with a caption on social media. School officials immediately notified the school resource officer.

At the time of the initial report, there did not appear to be a connection to Thomasville City Schools. Law enforcement received additional reports of the social media post by parents of students. An investigation led authorities to believe a Thomasville Middle School student may be involved.

That's when Thomasville detectives were able to track down the social media post back to a 13-year-old Thomasville Middle School student.

Detectives searched the home of the teen and found no evidence of a gun or information leading authorities to believe the threat would be carried out.

Detectives believe the photo was copied off other social media platforms and shared by the student.

On Friday, detectives charged the 13-year-old with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. The teen was released into the custody of his parents.

“The students who reported the social media post are to be commended, as well as the immediate action of the parents and school personnel,” said Captain Brad Saintsing. “We have zero tolerance for these types of threats and all of them will be taken seriously.”

