Thomasville police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect responsible for a person’s death.

The Thomasville Police Department is now investigating after a hit-and-run on Sunday.

The hit-and-run resulted in the death of Halie Marie Cook.

Police said the hit-and-run happened at the Food Lion on Cloniger Drive.

Officials said after reviewing surveillance footage the person held responsible for the hit and run was driving a white sport utility vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect’s car will have damage to the front bumper and to the right passenger headlight as well as damage to the front hood and front right quarter panel.

If you have any information contact Thomasville Crime Stoppers at: (336) 476-8477.

