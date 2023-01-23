Thomasville Police looking for robbery suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. at Quik Chek on 800 Bryan Street.
The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black man dressed in all black.
According to the employee, the suspect asked for items to buy before he pushed the employee, reached over the counter, and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
The suspect left the scene on foot, police report.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is encouraged to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers or the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR FAVORITE STREAMING DEVICE
For ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
For Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.
SUBSCRIBE to us on YouTube | https://bit.ly/2vsX74I
Follow us on social media:
Facebook | https://bit.ly/3326pAY
Twitter | https://bit.ly/2vIPZkT
Instagram | https://bit.ly/39Ghs5a
Download the WFMY News 2 app here:
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
►For iPhone | https://apple.co/3aaH6iM
►For Android | https://bit.ly/3aea9Sv