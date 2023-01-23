Thomasville Police looking for robbery suspect

The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black man dressed in all black.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a robbery on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 8:10 p.m. at Quik Chek on 800 Bryan Street.

The employee that was present during the robbery told police the suspect was a black man dressed in all black.

According to the employee, the suspect asked for items to buy before he pushed the employee, reached over the counter, and grabbed an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

The suspect left the scene on foot, police report.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is encouraged to call Thomasville Crime Stoppers or the Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.

