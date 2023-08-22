Thomasville Police searching for shooting suspect, 1 critically injured

Police are looking for a white, 2012-2015, Mercedes GLK 350 allegedly related to the incident.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One person was shot multiple times in Thomasville at 3:50 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, according to Thomasville Police.

Anton Covington, 28, was walking outside of apartments located at 807 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive when he was shot multiple times.

Police found him critically injured, laying in the grass near the apartments. Davidson County EMS took him to a local hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

Witnesses told police they allegedly saw a white, 2012-2015, Mercedes GLK 350 pulled into the parking lot. Witnesses described two males with dreadlocks allegedly exiting the car and firing at the victim. Witnesses said the suspects allegedly got back into the car and were last seen headed toward U.S. 29-70/I-85 Business.

Police said they were able to find surveillance video of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477 or Thomasville Police Department at 336-475-4260.

