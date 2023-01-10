Three people arrested in connection to Thomasville shooting

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thmoasville Police Department arrested Nykristian Sayun Kennedy, 20, and two 16-year-old boys for a shooting that occurred on Friday, Dec. 30.
Police responded to a call regarding a shot person on Cox Avenue and Morton Street. Officers found Abdiel Gomez, 32, lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.
Gomez was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
Kennedy and the two teen male suspects were charged with assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury, with intent to kill and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon. One of the teens has an additional charge for stealing a car.
The two teen boys were taken into custody and transported to Alexander Juvenile Detention Center.
Kennedy was placed in the Davidson County Jail with a $250,000 secured bond.
