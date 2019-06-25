THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Highway Patrol says a Thomasville woman was on drugs when she crashed her car with her two kids inside the vehicle.

The accident happened on Sunday, June 23 around 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29 near Old Thomasville Road in Randolph County.

RELATED: Thomasville Couple Overdoses in Truck With Children in Backseat: Police

Troopers say Ashley McCollum Harstook, 30, traveled off the roadway, hit a curb, and then hit several trees.

Troopers say Harstook and one of the children had minor injuries, but they were not transported to the hospital.

Highway Patrol says Harstook was charged with a drug-related driving while impaired. Additional charges are pending.