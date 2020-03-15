KENNESAW, Ga. — Puppies with an estimated value of about $75,000 were stolen from a pet store in Kennesaw late Saturday night or early Sunday morning, according to staff from the store. The store is located in the 800 block of Barrett Parkway.

Lauren Petz with Petland of Kennesaw said that after the break-in, the thieves took 11 puppies of multiple breeds, including French bulldogs and Yorkshire terriers.



"These puppies come from the top professional breeders in the country," Petz said. "They range anywhere between $3,500 and $12,000."



According to Petz, the thieves smashed in the front door of the store and broke into the kennel area of the store, where they took the dogs before making their getaway.



Petz said the staff at the store is hoping that the puppies can be recovered and is hoping that anyone who has information about them will contact Cobb County Police.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting