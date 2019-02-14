THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three fourteen-year-olds were arrested Thursday after stealing a car and leading police on a car chase according to the Thomasville Police Department.

The incident happened around 1:21 p.m. when an officer tried to stop a 2015 Kia Soul for speeding on Unity Street near Mendenhall Street in Thomasville.

After the Kia failed to stop a chase ensued, eventually coming to an end at the intersection of Fairway and Cox Avenue.

Three teenagers then ran from the car.

Officers setup a K-9 track and were able to find all three teenagers hiding in a barn on Unity Street.

The three teens were arrested, and both Thomasville Middle and High Schools were placed on a brief lockdown due to the incident.

After investigation, it was discovered that the Kia Soul had been reported stolen from Winston-Salem.

Officers also found a gun in the car.

The three teenagers are now facing charges in connection to the chase, stolen car, and the gun.

