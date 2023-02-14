3 arrested after selling heroin to overdose victim on New Year's Day, deputies say

Alamance County deputies found probable cause on Feb. 2 to arrest Kyle Lee Johnson and two others for selling drugs to a deadly overdose victim.

ALAMANCE, N.C. — Three people were arrested after a person died from a heroin overdose in Alamance County, according to deputies.

It happened on the 2600 block of South N.C Highway 87 in Graham. Deputies received a call about the overdose on Jan. 2.

During the investigation, Alamance County deputies found probable cause on Feb. 2 to arrest Kyle Lee Johnson and two others for selling drugs to the victim on New Year's Day.

On Feb. 2, Jacob Sterling Byrd was served with an arrest warrant for Conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin alongside other narcotics-related charges. Byrd was given a $300,000 secured bond.

Then on Feb. 6, Johnson was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver Heroin. Johnson was given a $35,000 secured bond. Two days later, Johnson was served a second warrant for selling/delivering heroin to the victim. Johnson was given a $150,000 secured bond.

Finally, on Feb. 13, Rachel Hall was served with an arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell/deliver heroin. Hall was given a $30,000 secured bond.

