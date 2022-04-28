New arrest after man shot to death at the Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem

Police said Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem was charged with first-degree murder.

Three people are now charged in the shooting death of a man at the Fish Hut Arcade in Winston-Salem.

Police said Tjwana Jean Baldwin, 41, of Winston-Salem was charged with first-degree murder. Two others, Reginald Anthony Williams, 25, and Nautica Shanice Baldwin, 26, both from Winston-Salem are also charged in connection with the murder.

Winston-Salem police said Arthur Little, 52, was shot after getting into an argument. Another man was wounded in the shooting in his leg.

Tjwana Jean Baldwin was placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond. Williams was charged with murder and was also placed in the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with no bond. Nautica Shanice Baldwin was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She was given a $25,000 bond.

If you have any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.