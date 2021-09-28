Three charged, arrested after man found dead in woods in Asheboro

The details of Randy Hayden’s death were not given. The motive for the killing is under investigation.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two men and a woman were arrested Monday after a man was found dead in the woods in Asheboro.

Officers found Randy Dean Hayden, 64, in a wooded area in the 100 block of Burns Street after someone called the police.

Police said an investigation led them to Christopher Gordon Knestrick, 43, and Samuel Lee Stone, 34, and Ashley Megan Morgan, 31.

The details of Hayden’s death were not given. The motive for the killing is under investigation.

Knestrick and Stone are charged with murder, felony conspiracy, common law robbery. Morgan is charged with felony conspiracy.