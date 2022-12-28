18-year-old charged with 2nd-degree murder in Mall of America shooting

Two 17-year-olds were also charged by petition in juvenile court in connection to the shooting, according to documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday.

Less than one week after a 19-year-old was killed inside the Mall of America's Nordstrom store, officials have filed formal charges in connection to the deadly shooting.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright was officially charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon for the death of Johntae Hudson.

Two 17-year-olds have been charged by petition in juvenile court in connection to the case, each facing one count of riot in the second degree with a dangerous weapon.

One day after the Friday, Dec. 23 shooting, Bloomington Police announced they'd arrested five people in connection to Hudson's death – two 18-year-olds and three 17-year-olds.

As of Dec. 29, only three individuals, Adams-Wright and the two 17-year-olds have been formally charged. According to the Hennepin County District Court, any individuals who were not officially charged by noon on Thursday would be released from jail, but additional charges could be filed at a later date.

While investigating the shooting, police determined an altercation broke out between two groups at the mall Friday night and believed Hudson, from St. Paul, was among the young men caught up in the fight.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from inside the mall and Nordstrom captured events leading up to Hudson's death, including a "group of multiple males pursuing [Hudson] in the department store."

In one video, Hudson and two of his friends were seen heading toward an escalator to go to the second floor of the Nordstrom store, when a person from a different group blocked him from getting on the escalator, the complaint said. When Hudson tried to run away, prosecutors said one of the 17-year-olds facing juvenile charges grabbed him and "physically struggled" with him, before he was tackled to the floor.

According to the complaint, one of the teenagers, who has not been named in charges as of Thursday, was seen on video pointing a gun at Hudson before a muzzle flash is visible. Adams-Wright is then seen standing over Hudson in a "shooting stance," the documents said. Although several camera views were obstructed, prosecutors said "one camera captured a hand pointing a handgun toward where the Victim's body was found, and a bright muzzle flash reflected on the floor."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office ruled Hudson's death a homicide. According to the complaint, he had eight gunshot wounds across his body and three graze wounds on his leg.

A woman shopping with her daughter inside the men's department at the time of the shooting was also grazed by a bullet.

The complaint further revealed that all of the individuals involved in the shooting, including Adams-Wright, fled from the store and to a nearby parked car.

Adams-Wright and the two 17-year-olds currently facing charges were located at an apartment in St. Louis Park, where officers found multiple pieces of clothing matching the items worn by the group at the time of the shooting, the complaint said. Adams-Wright's shoes also had a substance on them that looked like blood on them.

Adams-Wright is currently in custody and is set to make his first court appearance on Friday, Dec. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

The two juveniles made their first appearance in juvenile court Thursday afternoon.

"This continues to be an active investigation, and we expect additional arrests and criminal charges associated with this case in the near future," Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said in a statement after the charges were announced.

"Our detectives continue to work tirelessly on this case. Their job is made more difficult because those involved have been, and continue to be, uncooperative. Despite this, our efforts to lock up everyone responsible for this incident will not cease."

Johntae's sister, 22-year-old Ja'Nayea Hudson, said her brother went to the mall that night to shop for a new sweater for a friend's birthday party.

"He came in my room yesterday to say hi to me and my son and then he left,” said Hudson. "He was funny, sometimes quiet, like everybody loved him. He was a people person, he was trying to get his own place and apply for college."

The Mall of America quickly went on lockdown following the shooting. MOA first tweeted the building was on lockdown around 8:30 p.m. before announcing it was lifted shortly after 9 p.m.

The Dec. 23 shooting was the third to happen inside the mall in the past year. On Aug. 4, 2022, multiple shots were fired inside the Nike store after a fight broke out between two groups of people. No one was injured, but the shooting sent much of the mall into chaos and prompted a two-hour lockdown.

In Dec. 2021, two people were shot inside the mall on New Year's Eve: One person was shot in the leg, and another, believed to be a bystander, was grazed by a bullet.

In October, the Mall of America announced it was stepping up security efforts and exploring different strategies following the two shootings, including testing screening systems at the North entrance.

In response to the most recent shooting, an MOA representative said again that the mall is "significantly enhancing its security and police presence, along with implementing random bag checks at entrances."

"Our security team works very closely with Bloomington Police, who are onsite. The Mall has industry-leading programs and practices with its extensive system of cameras and highly trained security department with specialized units including K9, bike patrol, and plainclothes officers," the statement continued. "Mall of America is a unique property, and we take the safety and security of our guests, team members, and tenants very seriously."

When asked if Bloomington Police would increase their department's presence at MOA in response to the latest shooting, BPD said in a statement, "The police department is not changing any protocols in relation to our presence at the Mall of America. Because the mall is a privately owned business they would need to be asked about any changes to security on their end."

