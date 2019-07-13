COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — Three children were found in the back of a U-Haul where authorities also discovered meth, marijuana, and cocaine on I-40 in Cocke County on Saturday.

Now, three adults from North Carolina face a litany of charges which include child endangerment and possession of drugs.

A report released by Tennesse Highway Patrol said a bystander notified authorities about several small children being locked in the back of a white U-haul truck at a Welcome Center on I-40.

Officials eventually located that vehicle near the 431-mile marker and requested the driver step out of the truck.

Inside the truck, officers discovered three children under the age of eight who were found enclosed inside the cargo area of the truck. Authorities also seized crystal meth, cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the front cab of the vehicle.

Three adults were arrested. They are Lakista Wiliams, Willie Green Jr., and Eric Larue face child endangerment and drug possession charges. Larue also faces additional charges of failing to maintain lane of travel.

THP said they are all from Hendersonville, North Carolina.