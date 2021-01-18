Three dead, fourth hospitalized, in apparent domestic case

BOONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say three people are dead and a fourth hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in an apparent case of domestic violence.
The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call about 2:30 Sunday afternoon from a home on North Oak Ridge Church Road in Boonville but that the caller hung up.
Deputies forced their way into the house after seeing someone lying on the floor.
They found one person dead and another with serious injuries. Authorities then found two more people dead in the suspect's vehicle at nearby North Oak Ridge Baptist Church.