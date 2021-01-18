Three dead, fourth hospitalized, in apparent domestic case

Deputies forced their way into the house after seeing someone lying on the floor.

BOONVILLE, N.C. — Authorities in North Carolina say three people are dead and a fourth hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in an apparent case of domestic violence.

The Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call about 2:30 Sunday afternoon from a home on North Oak Ridge Church Road in Boonville but that the caller hung up.

Deputies forced their way into the house after seeing someone lying on the floor.