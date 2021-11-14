x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Three hospitalized after shooting in Downtown Greensboro

Greensboro Police said three people were taken to the hospital after a shooting near West McGee Street early Sunday morning.
Credit: WFMY News 2

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people are in the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Greensboro early Sunday morning. 

Police said they responded to the 100 block of West McGee Street just after 2 a.m. 

That's where officers found two people who had been shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital, according to police. 

A third person was taken in a personal car to the hospital. Police said all three people are stable. 

No suspect information is available at this time. Police said S Elm Street from McGee Street to Barnhardt Street is shut down while the investigation continues.

If you have any information, call Greensboro/Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

Related Articles

In Other News

15-year-old shot and killed in Greensboro