Three involved in paintball shooting spree in High Point arrested, police searching for additional suspects

High Point Police Department Detectives are continuing to investigate these cases and trying to identify additional suspect vehicles and offenders.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — So far, three men have been arrested in relation to assaulting and causing vandalism by firing paintball guns at people and property in High Point.

Since June 25, High Point Police said they have responded to several calls involving assaults and vandalism with offenders using paintball guns.

Police say all of the calls for service have involved groups of individuals driving around in a vehicle and shooting at pedestrians, other vehicles, or houses.

To date, Daniel I. Gelzer, 20, has been arrested and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon while Cory D. Williams, 19, and Tiquan L. Brooks, 20, have been arrested and charged with Simple Assault and Assault by Pointing a Gun.

Police said a 17-year-old juvenile was also charged on a Juvenile Petition and released at the scene to a relative.

In addition, High Point Police said they also discovered a real AR-15 rifle while searching one of the suspect vehicles where three paintball guns were also found.

Recent Events

-Sunday, a pedestrian at 2010 S. Main St. was shot approximately 17 times at close range by offenders firing paintball guns.

-Tuesday, Officers made contact with two victims whose vehicle had just been shot with paintballs at University and Kearns ave.

-Also on Tuesday a victim reported that his vehicle was shot near the intersection of Forrest and Woodrow. According to police, the victim said a vehicle pulled up beside his car and pointed a gun at him, and started shooting. The victim thought the weapon was a real gun and sped away in an attempt to avoid being struck by gunfire. The victim then wrecked his vehicle into a telephone pole while trying to flee. The victim was not injured in the crash, police said.