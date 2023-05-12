Three men arrested for shooting at car and house in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said three men, including a juvenile, have been arrested and charged for shooting at a car full of people and a home.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a reported shooting at the intersection of Hines Drive and Ridgewood Place Drive Thursday.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m.

Officers noticed several shell casings at the intersection.

A woman was on Ridgewood Place Drive and told officers that she and her three sons were shot at while driving home. None of them hurt and the car wasn't hit.

A house on Ridgeback Drive was shot at but nobody inside was injured.

Investigation reveals that the suspects observed the people all in the same car and intentionally shot in their direction intending bodily harm. The suspects left the area in a white Chrysler Town and Country minivan and a black Honda Pilot.

The Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD) Gang Unit noticed the cars speeding on Waughtown Street. They conducted a traffic stop on both cars as they entered a driveway at a home on the street.

A juvenile suspect got out of one of the cars and tried to run away but was quickly apprehended by a WSPD K-9 officer.

The other suspects in the cars were detained by officers.

A search warrant, executed by the gang unit and other agencies, was obtained for the home on Waughtown Street and the two cars.

They found two guns at the location.

As a result of the investigation, officers arrested three men, including a juvenile.

John Welch, 32, and Delanio Welch, 33, and the juvenile all face multiple charges including Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.

This investigation is ongoing.

