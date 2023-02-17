Drive-by shooting injures three people in Winston-Salem

Two people were taken to the hospital after being critically shot at an apartment complex, police say.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men shot at an apartment complex in Winston-Salem Thursday night, according to police.

Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at 1986 Maryland Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

Officers found Miguel BernalPerez, 19, sitting outside 1974 Maryland Avenue suffering a gunshot wound to his chest. Officers then found Sedrick Hines, 28, laying in the parking lot of 1976 Maryland Avenue suffering a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Danny Welch, 36, was on the back porch on 1968 Maryland Avenue suffering a minor abrasion to his left shin and refused medical attention at the scene.

Further investigation revealed the victims were outside in the parking lot of the apartment complex when a car drove through the parking lot and people inside began shooting towards them.

Officers found evidence of the shooting around 1974 Maryland Avenue as well as finding a rifle style gun near building 1968.

They spoke with a witness located a short distance from the scene that observed an unknown person on a four-wheel ATV speeding through the area of 2400 Old Greensboro Road shortly after the shooting happened.

Officers were unable to find any cars or ATV's in the area matching the information gathered at the scene.

Both men were taken to a local hospital and are in critical but stable condition.