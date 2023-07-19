2 victims killed, 1 in critical condition after triple shooting on McIntosh Street in Greensboro, police say

Greensboro police said 38-year-old Kristopher Wilson and 37-year-old Victor Banks died after the shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people have died after a triple shooting on McIntosh Street in Greensboro, police say.

Officers arrived at the 4000 block of McIntosh Street around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They found three people with serious gunshot wounds.

Greensboro police said 38-year-old Kristopher Wilson and 37-year-old Victor Banks died from their injuries.

Police said the third victim is in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time. This investigation is ongoing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.