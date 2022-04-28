Fight between friends leads to 1 dead, 2 more shot inside apartment

Police said they found Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 20, dead inside the apartment.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said an argument among a group of friends led to a triple shooting inside an apartment. One man died.

It happened early Thursday morning at an apartment on Country Club Road.

Police said they found Saveyon Raymond Taylor, 20, dead at the scene.

Two other men were also shot. One of them is in critical condition at a nearby hospital, while the other had a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators said a small group of friends was inside the apartment when a fight escalated, and several people fired shots inside.

Police said they aren't looking for any suspects. They didn't say if anyone was charged in the shooting.