GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men who allegedly stole from two Dollar General stores in Greensboro Tuesday evening.

The men allegedly stole from a store on Yanceyville St. around 6:58 p.m. and another store on Hicone Rd. at 7:25 p.m.

According to deputies, the suspects took items from the business before fleeing in a black 2002 Ford Explorer.

Anyone with information concerning these incidents or similar incidents is asked to call the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-641-2680 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

