Three suspects wanted after armed robbery on Ivey Road in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — Police are searching for three suspects after an armed robbery in Graham.

Graham police said they responded to the Pines Apartments on the 700 block of Ivey Road in reference to a robbery around 9:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said two people were sitting in a parked car and three suspects —two armed with handguns approached them, pointed the guns at them, and demanded all of their belongings.

The suspects took cash and other personal items before running away.

Police said none of the victims were injured.

Officers said the suspects are believed to be teenagers.

Graham police said it is not believed to be any immediate ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

