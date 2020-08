One teen was charged with disorderly conduct and the other two were charged with simple affray, police said.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three teens were arrested at Hanes Mall Saturday following a fight according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

One teen was charged with disorderly conduct and the other two were charged with simple affray, police said.

According to police, large crowds of kids starting running around the mall during the incident and JC Penney had to pull one of their cages down to stop the kids from running inside the store.