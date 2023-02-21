Three teens found sleeping in stolen car with marijuana and guns in High Point

High Point police said the guns were also reported stolen and also found over 100 grams of marijuana.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three teenagers were charged after being inside a stolen car with guns Sunday morning, High Point police say.

A High Point officer found a stolen in the 200 block of Windley Street a little after 9 a.m. When the officer approached the car, he saw three teens sleeping inside with guns.

One of the four seized guns, including one with an extended magazine and one with a drum magazine. One of the guns was reported stolen.

124 grams of marijuana was also inside the car.

Two 15-year-old males and a 17-year-old male were arrested and taken to Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.

