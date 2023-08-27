Sheriff T.K. Waters identified the three victims as 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 19-year-old Anotl Joseph Iaguerre Jr. and 29-year-old Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The three victims killed Saturday in a racially motivated shooting at a Dollar General on Kings Road. Jacksonville have been identified by Sheriff T.K. Waters in a press conference held on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.

The victims are as follows:

29-year-old Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion

52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr

19-year-old Anotl Joseph Laguerre Jr.

Homicide detectives have notified the next of kin for the victims.

The shooter, a White male from Clay County who was identified, turned the gun on himself after killing the three Black people in the store, Waters said.

According to a timeline of events given by the sheriff, at 1:08 p.m., an 11-round shot spotter was activated, and 13 seconds later, the shooter identified as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, is seen on video in front of the store shooting into a black KIA, killing the first victim Angela Michelle Carr.

Palmeter then entered the Dollar General, where he shot the second victim, Anotl Joseph Laguerre Jr..

According to a timeline given by Sheriff Waters, at 1:08:24, multiple witnesses exited the rear of the store, and at 1:08:47, Palmeter also exited the rear door. At 1:09 p.m., one round shot spotter went off, and at 1:09:13, Palmeter re-entered the rear door of the store. At 1:09:30, Palmeter shot at security cameras, but missed.

At 1:09:50, the first 911 call was made. At 1:10 p.m., Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion entered the store with his girlfriend. At 1:13 p.m., one round shot spotter was activated once again and at 1:13:10, Palmeter shot Gallion, the third victim.

At 1:13:12, Palmeter chased a witness through the store, shooting at her but did not strike her. At 1:13:25, the woman exited through the rear door of the store, and at 1:13:37, Palmeter shot out the rear door.

"We continue to pray for the loved ones of those who were lost through this maniac's act of senseless violence," Sheriff TK Waters said during the press conference.

Family have provided the below photo of Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion.

