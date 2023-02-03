Former Sweetie Pie's star sentenced to life in federal prison

One week ago, Tim Norman took to social media claiming his innocence with a caption saying #innocent.

ST. LOUIS — After six months of waiting, former Sweetie Pie's star Tim Norman learned his fate on Thursday morning.

Norman was sentenced to life in federal prison for murder-for-hire against his nephew, Andre Montgomery Jr.

Back in September, a jury spent more than 17 hours deliberating and determining a final verdict.

Norman was found guilty on all charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire resulting in death and mail fraud. He was given two life sentences on Thursday for the murder-for-hire counts and a 240-month sentence for the count of mail fraud.

Norman and his family are known for the reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Back in 2020, Norman was accused of being the mastermind behind his nephew's death in 2016.

Court documents show Norman took out a life insurance policy on Montgomery for $450,000 in 2014.

Three others have been charged and pleaded guilty for their roles.

In October 2022, 31-year-old Travell Anthony Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison after pleading guilty for his involvement as the shooter.

In his plea agreement, Hill admitted to meeting Montgomery's uncle, James Timothy Norman, on the day of the murder. He also stated that he understood that Norman wanted Montgomery killed.

Back in Nov. 2022, Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam, Norman's insurance agent, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

In January 2023, 39-year-old Terica Ellis was sentenced to three years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire.

Ellis had been facing a maximum 20-year sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the judge said there were several factors in Ellis receiving a three-year sentence, including the fact that she had been forced into prostitution at a young age. Ross also stated Ellis’ testimony against Norman and said Norman would likely have succeeded in the scheme whether Ellis helped or not.

Within the last week, Norman's attorneys were fighting to keep him from receiving a life sentence.

In court documents, the attorneys pointed out several arguments.

In one analysis, it talked about Norman's troubled childhood and his efforts to give back to the community as an adult.

The court documents said, "In sum, the 'history and characteristics' of Mr. Norman strongly favor a sentence that is no more than 20 years."

Also among the court documents were several letters from Norman's supporters including his mom, Robbie Montgomery.

She told the judge, "I am writing to you to ask for mercy for my son."

The case

It was a week-long trial in September and Tim Norman testified in his own case.

Norman cried and denied any involvement with the murder of his nephew.

He talked about how he was a mentor to many children, including his nephew.

However, prosecutors questioned him, catching Norman in a few lies, tracked down flight and phone records, and spoke to other parties who plead guilty in this case.