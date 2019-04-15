KALAMA, Washington — Cowlitz County Sheriff's Deputy Justin DeRosier was shot and killed by a man after responding to a complaint about a motorhome blocking a driveway.

Some 19 hours later, two police officers engaged a man believed to have shot DeRosier. The suspect showed a gun and was shot dead.

The suspect was identified Monday afternoon as 33-year-old Brian Butts, of Kelso. Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman confirmed that Brian Butts is related to Daniel Butts, who killed Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in January 2011.

Here's an approximate timeline:

10 p.m. Saturday — Deputy Justin DeRosier is dispatched to a complaint about a motor home blocking a driveway near the 100 block of Fallert Road, about 3 miles east of Interstate 5 along Kalama River Road.

DeRosier arrives and gets out of his patrol car to check out a motor home. Several minutes after 10, he broadcasts, "Shots fired! ... I'm hit! ... Shots fired!"

A dispatcher broadcasts, "Copy, he's at 100 Fallart Road." A number of officers start to race to the scene. There is very little information other than he's been shot. Minutes go by.

The dispatcher then broadcasts, "No, we don't know anything. He just got on the radio and said he's been shot. Now he's not answering us. He was on a parking complaint."

The first to arrive are Kalama police officers. DeRosier is removed from the shooting scene, taken to a nearby ambulance which goes to Haydu Park where he is put aboard a Lifeflight helicopter and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver.

The deputy's wife and parents arrive at the hospital but are unable to see him before he dies in surgery shortly after midnight.

Already underway is a massive dragnet involving two SWAT squads and at least a half dozen other police agencies trying the find the suspect.

Early Sunday morning — Investigators contact a man named Matthew Veatch. He lives near where DeRosier was shot. During questioning, police determine there is information to detain him. He is arrested for rendering criminal assistance.

According to court documents, Matthew Veatch tells police he helped the suspect hide the gun used to kill DeRosier and to get away. Veatch tells police that the suspect confessed to him while he took him to a deserted barn to hide, according to court documents.

A search warrant is served at a home on Vincent Road associated with a potential suspect. No one is there.

Matthew Veatch's brother, Michael Veatch, is found nearby in the 300 block of Fallert Road and held on a Washington Department of Corrections warrant.

Investigators by then determine the identity of the suspect who shot DeRosier, and there is probable cause to arrest him.

Neighbors are notified of the search and that the suspect is armed and dangerous.

2 p.m. Sunday — Police hold a press conference, announcing they have interviewed persons of interest and are processing the crime scene area.

7 p.m. Sunday — Shortly after 7 p.m., a neighbor sees a man walking down Spencer Creek Road with muddy pants, a satchel and hoodie pulled over his head.

He makes no eye contact, odd in this area where people always wave. The neighbor calls police.

Another neighbor's call to 911 identifies Butts by name.

Two nearby officers respond to the calls. They see Butts, who displays a gun. He is shot dead.

The neighbor says it all happened within five minutes of him making the initial call to 911.

1:30 p.m. Monday — The suspect is identified Monday afternoon. Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman confirms that the suspect, Brian Butts, is related to Daniel Butts, who killed Rainier Police Chief Ralph Painter in January 2011.

6:30 p.m. Monday -- Police and firefighters brought DeRosier from Vancouver to Kelso in a procession. Firefighters, police and onlookers lined roads and freeway overpasses to honor DeRosier.