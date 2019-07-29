CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — Update (7/29/19): The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has found a man who allegedly stole a patrol car after he was released from the Campbell County Jail on Saturday.

Kentucky resident Frank Chester Ramsey, 43, was placed in custody and the car was found in Williamson County, the Campbell County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday morning to 10News.

Ramsey's arrest came after law enforcement received a tip from someone who had seen him in the Nashville area and called Nashville Metro, CCSO said.

"They had surrounding counties be on the lookout, and Williamson County spotted him on the highway," where he surrendered without incident, CCSO said. "He will be facing numerous new charges once returned to Campbell County."

Original Story (7/28/19): The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who stole a patrol car after being released from the Campbell County Jail.

Kentucky resident Frank Chester Ramsey, 43, was released from the Campbell County Jail on Saturday, July 27, according to CCSO.

Upon his release, Ramsey stayed on the premises, until early Sunday morning, when he destroyed the window of a marked patrol car, stole the white 2011 Crown Victoria bearing registration TN 0367-GB, that was parked and scheduled for maintenance, according to officials.

The sheriff's office said Ramsey gained access to the vehicle and located a spare key that was left in the vehicle. There were no firearms inside of the patrol vehicle when it was stolen.

Ramsey was charged with disorderly conduct on July 23 by the Jellico Police Department. Ramsey has two prior bookings on record with the sheriff’s office for vandalism and public intoxication, according to officials.

If you have any information on Ramsey’s location please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095 or 423-562-7446