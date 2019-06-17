When police need backup, they turn to you via social media. That's what happened Friday night in King and it paid off big time. The King Police Department posted video on the city's Facebook page of a break-in. They asked fans to help identify the man and woman seen in the video gathering items that were later listed as stolen.

The items included five rifles, $400.00 cash, jewelry, clothing and much more, police said. The homeowner is a pastor, according to investigators. His home’s surveillance capture the alleged thieves in action.

Jordan Boyette, King's Police Chief, tells WFMY News 2 that after the post, tips started coming in left and right. The tips he said led to the identity of the two in the video. He said their names are Amber Moore and Shane Moxley, both of Surry County. While following up on that lead, officers learned there were possibly two other poeople involved. Investigators then obtained arrest warrants on Moore and Moxley's two accomplices. Brandy Redd and Michael “Joe” Moxley, also of Surry County, Chief Boyette said.

There are outstanding warrants for Redd and Michael Moxley.

Officers executed a search warrant at a house on Airview Drive in Mount Airy Sunday morning, where they located most of the stolen property, including the five rifles and a custom pair of cowboy boots. Shane Moxley was wearing the boots at the time of her arrest, according to police. In addition to the stolen stash that was recoverd, offices seized methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and prescription pills from the house. Randall Gammons and Sidney Rakes were arrested at the scene.

Who's charged and what are they charged with?

Amber Moore has been charged with Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, two counts of Injury to Property, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Shane Moxley has been charged with five counts of Possession of Firearm by Felon, five counts of Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Breaking and Entering, Felony Larceny, two counts of Injury to Property, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Two accomplices have been identified in the case and warrants for their arrest are outstanding. The incident is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.

Gammons and Rakes with Felony Possession of Stolen Goods, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, or Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Selling a Controlled Substance Within 1000 Feet of a School, Felony Maintaining a Dwelling, and several misdemeanor charges.

Sidney Rakes also had an outstanding Order for Arrest.