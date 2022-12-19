Two kidnapped children found traveling in suspect's vehicle on I-85

One victim was abducted Monday, Dec. 19. The other had been missing since May 2022.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Two children kidnapping victims were found in suspect's car traveling on I-85 on Monday, Dec. 19, the State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said one victim was a 5-year-old girl and was abducted on Dec. 19 from Rock Hill, while the second child had been missing since May 2022.

The suspect was believed to be traveling through North Carolina, possibly on their way to Virginia.

Authorities found the car north of the Hillsborough Weigh Station in Orange County.

State troopers stopped the car at the 165-mile marker.

The driver was taken into custody without incident and was turned over to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.