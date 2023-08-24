x
Crime

2-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting on Albright Ave. in Burlington, police say

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toddler was "accidentally shot" in Burlington Thursday, according to police. 

Burlington police said it happened on Albright Avenue around 1:50 p.m.  When police arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

