2-year-old boy injured in accidental shooting on Albright Ave. in Burlington, police say

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A toddler was "accidentally shot" in Burlington Thursday, according to police.

Burlington police said it happened on Albright Avenue around 1:50 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a 2-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said the boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.