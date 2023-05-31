Blocked doors prevented firefighters from getting to children killed in Greensboro house fire, district attorney says

New details surrounding the Glenside Drive fire that killed two children came to light as the father of one of the two kids who died appeared in court Thursday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New details came to light after the father of the 2-year-old killed in a Greensboro house fire appeared in court Thursday.

Michael Dennis, 36, is charged with two counts of felony child abuse, in relation to the house fire on Glenside Drive in Greensboro that killed his son, 2-year-old Landon Dennis, and 3-year-old Cash Whitaker in March.

Court officials said that Dennis owned the home on Glenside Drive and lived there with Whitaker's mother, Noelle Cervantes, 33, and five children.

Officials also said that Dennis and Cervantes each had incidents unrelated to the fire that were brought to the attention of social services and they both had case managers.

The District Attorney's Office said that during a social service visit, Dennis was instructed to put up smoke detectors in the home.

Dennis would then put up the smoke detectors during social service visits and take them down when they left, according to the DA's office.

During court, it was unveiled that the doors in the home were blocked at the time of the fire.

The front door was boarded up and the back door was blocked by a mattress. The windows to the home were also difficult to access as they needed a ladder to reach them.

The DA's office said these obstructions prevented the fire department from being able to rescue the children.

During court proceedings, it was also revealed that the children had started a fire before. The children had set a couch on fire, the DA's office said.

Court officials said Dennis is being charged due to the conditions of the home.

At this time the District Attorney's office is not considering any homicide charges against Dennis, but felt he needed to be held accountable due to the conditions of the home.

The judge ruled that Dennis was not a danger to the community and reduced Dennis' bond to $500,000.

Cervantes was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of felony child abuse and appeared in court Wednesday.

Her bond was set at $1,000,000 and she was ordered to have electronic monitoring if bond is made.

Dennis is set to appear in court on July 11.

